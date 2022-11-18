FTX chief donated heavily to Democrats, 6 never-Trumpers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2022

Along with the tens of millions he doled out to Democrats, disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated to six Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Between July and October of 2021, SBF made $5,800 contributions, the maximum individuals can give directly to Congressional campaigns, to the committees of never-Trump Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried’s balance sheet listed a $7 million dollar asset called “TRUMPLOSE”.

The disgraced FTX founder donated approximately $38 million to various Democrat candidates and PACs from 2021-2022, according to FEC filings.

Meanwhile, SBF is scheduled to speak at a Nov. 30 conference held by The New York Times with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Besides having to apply to the Times’ conference and pay a $2,499 fee to hear what the publication believes are ‘today’s most vital minds,’ some speakers, including these two, have an apparent intertwined history,” Breitbart’s Jacob Bliss noted in a Nov. 17 report.

Bankman-Fried’s company reportedly set up a website to help raise funds for Ukrainians during the ongoing attack from Russia, and some have claimed that the funds were subsequently sent to fund the Democrat campaigns Bankman-Fried donated to.

In an Oct. 21, 2021 report, Forbes gushed of Bankman-Fried: He “joined the Forbes 400 as the richest self-made newcomer in list history this year. He’s now worth an estimated $26.5 billion. He got rich thanks to a crypto exchange called FTX and a trading firm named Alameda Research. Most of his fortune is concentrated in shares of FTX and a portion of its FTT tokens. He has said that he plans to one day give away his entire fortune.”

As he was giving away some of that fortune to (mostly Democrats) politicians, analysts say SBF also lost billions of his customers’ investments.

