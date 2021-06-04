From Bangladesh to Uzbekistan, migrants from all over exploit Biden’s open border

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2021

Team Biden has opened the border floodgates and migrants from across the globe are taking advantage.

The illegals pouring across the U.S. southern border are not just coming from Latin American nations. They are coming from Africa and the Middle East, from as far away as Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

Border Patrol reported encountering migrants from more than 160 countries in recent months. Team Biden’s immigration authorities released most of them into the U.S.

“Non-Latin American migrants sneaking into Panama have been the canary in the coal mine for an impending wave of migrants” from places outside the Western Hemisphere heading to the U.S., Breitbart News reported on Friday.

Panama’s migration authority documented 5,818 illegal foreigners trying to cross from Colombia in April, up 477 percent from January.

Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes has reported a five-fold increase in migrants who trek for days through Panama’s dense southern jungle in the hope of reaching the U.S.

“Migrants [from outside Latin America] enter South America in places where visa rules are favorable, then make their way north to Colombia, before crossing into Panama across the dangerous no-man’s land known as the Darien Gap,” a Bloomberg report noted.

In April, U.S. Border Patrol encountered over 178,000 migrants, a record number which marks an increase of nearly 10-fold from the same month last year.

On May 12, Breitbart News learned from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data that nearly 34,000 people from countries other than Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador, arrived at the U.S. southern border in April.

Team Biden on Tuesday officially ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy of the Trump era, the program that required asylum-seekers who crossed the border illegally to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard by U.S. immigration judges.

In a memo, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the program, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), did not “adequately or sustainably enhance border management.”

What could this mean? “It certainly doesn’t mean that MPP wasn’t working, since apprehensions at the border plummeted after its implementation and only spiked after Biden paused the program, signaling to the world that if you can get across the Rio Grande, you can stay,” the New York Post’s John Daniel Davidson noted.

“Democrats don’t care — they see today’s illegal immigrants as tomorrow’s liberal voters, and consider any border restrictions as somehow racist,” Davidson added. “But they know that a majority of Americans don’t agree with these policies.”

That’s why, Davidson continued, “Kamala Harris, whom Biden tapped to lead the administration’s response, is scrambling to disassociate herself with the fiasco unfolding along the Rio Grande and has yet to visit the border. Biden doesn’t want Americans to pay attention to what’s happening there — and Harris doesn’t want to be saddled with the blame.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief