Frequent fliers want to know: How much are Delta and American being paid to transport illegals?

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2023

The American skies are very friendly these days … for illegal aliens.

After being processed and with no room at holding facilities at Joe Biden’s open border, illegals are gifted priority boarding passes and are rushed through security with very little vetting, according to reporters who saw first-hand Team Biden’s free flight service for illegals at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Ashley St. Clair, contributor for the Babylon Bee, said she noticed her Delta Airlines flight from Phoenix to New York was filled with illegals.

My @Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was “What does it matter, they’re humans too” What is happening???? pic.twitter.com/zew340d6u2 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

“This is what the U.S. taxpayers are paying for right here. Premium seats on Delta that they have people coming here. We’re paying for this, shipping them out to New York City, because guess what? Everywhere else is at capacity. So, they have these sanctuary cities, like New York, that they’re now shipping these migrants to, that we’re all paying for,” St. Clair noted.

Migrant placed next to me in premium cabin still has bag from processing center A majority of this flight is migrants bussed in from the processing center Can @Delta please let all of their customers know what medical screenings are being done for these migrants illegally… https://t.co/drf5aAzLPA pic.twitter.com/ETHl8tJkC9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

Following the flight, St. Clair wrote: “I have flown 200,000 miles with Delta this year. I have all Delta cards. I’ve had countless people become Delta cardholders. You can consider me no longer a customer of Delta until they disclose how much $$$ from taxpayers they are willingly accepting to transport illegal migrants to cities that are overwhelmed.”

Tayler Hansen of Tenet Media noted that American and Delta airlines were flying the illegals.

In a video posted to X, Hansen noted that illegals from Guatemala, who claimed to have arrived at the border by bus, detailed how after allegedly meeting with a judge and the Border Patrol, “They took us to an NGO and bought our flights.”

Today at @PHXSkyHarbor multiple migrants admitted committing to immigration fraud and coming here for economic reasons, not to seek asylum. Both @Delta and @AmericanAir were flying migrants to multiple locations giving them priority seating. @watchTENETnow https://t.co/N9fCuxTONk pic.twitter.com/WdWn1CpVKd — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 20, 2023

Ari Hoffman, West Coast editor for The Post Millennial and host on Talk Radio 570 KVI, said he noticed when his flight landed in Phoenix that illegals were sleeping on the floor of the airport.

Tonight at @PHXSkyHarbor I saw dozens of illegal immigrants. None had luggage. All were clinging to their white packages with travel information and a cell phone. When I arrived on Saturday night, I saw dozens of others sleeping in the terminals. — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) December 19, 2023

