Free State of Florida has lowest rate of new Covid cases in the nation

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2021

According to the CDC’s own data, the Free State of Florida now has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 cases in the nation on a per capita basis.

Florida, which under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis never imposed the strict lockdown orders of states under Democrat control, is now averaging just 60.6 new cases per 100,000 residents a day. By comparison, New York’s case rate is more than double, at 129.8. Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware has four times more cases, with 211.1 new daily cases per capita.

“Without mandates or lockdowns, Covid-19 cases in Florida have decreased 90 percent since August,” said DeSantis. “In addition to cases, hospitalizations have plummeted in our state. This has been accomplished by making monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccines widely available throughout our state while protecting Floridians from government overreach.”

The Left’s narrative of schools without mask mandates being prime superspreader areas has been destroyed. In Florida, since August, Covid cases in school-aged children have decreased 87 percent and cases in young adults ages 18 to 24 decreased 93 percent.

“As Florida now ranks lowest in the continental US in terms of Covid-19 rates per capita, we are proud to have stood firm in protecting liberty throughout the pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “Governor DeSantis’ approach was guided by science, data, and pragmatism, not fear and alarmist narratives.”

Since launching state-run monoclonal antibody sites in August, more than 147,000 Floridians have received treatments at the state’s 25 locations. Since then, Covid hospitalizations have decreased 87 percent.

“This is why Ron DeSantis terrifies the coronabros. Because all their shutdowns and mandates, which destroy freedoms, provide no benefits,” radio and TV host Clay Travis tweeted.

