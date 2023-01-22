Fox News had vaccine mandate for all employees; Top exec dead at 47

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2023

Fox News quietly implemented a policy in late 2021 mandating that all New York City employees provide proof of receiving at least one dose of the Covid vax in order to work in person.

In a company-wide memo in September 2021 obtained by Deadline, Fox News human resources chief Kevin Lord said more than 90% of full-time Fox employees had been vaccinated. He wrote that the company was “pleased” with that tally.

On Friday, Fox News announced that Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff joined the tragic “died suddenly” list. Komissaroff died after suffering a heart attack at his home earlier this month. He was 47.

Komissaroff is survived by his wife Rachael, who was his high school sweetheart, along with his children Ben, 17, and Olivia, 13.

“This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President Jay Wallace wrote in a memo to colleagues.

“Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time, and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

Komissaroff supervised the cable-news network’s political-news coverage.

