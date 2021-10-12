Fox brings back ‘expert’ who somehow knew early on that Arizona would go for Biden

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2021

By any measure, on Nov. 3, 2020, the presidential election in Arizona was too close to call.

Joe Biden ultimately was given Arizona, reportedly winning by less than 11,000 votes.

But the Fox News Decision Desk had Arnon Mishkin as its director. And Mishkin somehow knew very early in the network’s election night coverage that Biden would win Arizona.

Mishkin is a long-time Democrat Party operative who had donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Under Mishkin’s direction, the Fox News Decision Desk called Arizona for Biden just minutes after polls closed. It had yet to call Florida for President Donald Trump, even though voting had closed almost two hours earlier. Trump won handily in Florida.

Even after the Mishkin-orchestrated call significantly compromised the credibility of the Fox News Decision Desk, the network has brought him back.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told The Hollywood Reporter that Mishkin will be rehired to be in charge of upcoming election coverage.

Trump has long pointed to Fox News’s Arizona call for Biden as a watershed moment on election night 2020.

“Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there,” Trump tweeted shortly after the election.

While keeping on some conservatives such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, Fox has shed many of its pro-Trump hosts such as Lou Dobbs and Trish Regan. Meanwhile, its coverage includes never-Trumpers such as Chris Wallace.

Newsmax’s Eric Mack noted:

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch turned 90 earlier this year and his son James Murdoch has reportedly indicated that he and other siblings will control Fox after his father’s passing. He said they have no plan to sell the network, but will seek to make its reporting more establishment. The young Murdoch and his wife spent over $20 million in an effort to defeat Trump’s re-election.

