Four years after Scalise shooting, retired police chief warns that rule of law and America face demise

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2021

On June 14, 2017, during a practice session for the annual congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, James Hodgkinson shot U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zack Barth, and lobbyist Matt Mika.

Hodgkinson, a supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, got off 70 rifle and handgun rounds while positioned like a sniper behind the third base dugout and then on the move. He was shot and killed by Scalise’s security detail.

One week later, on June 21, 2017, the FBI determined Hodgkinson’s attack was not domestic terrorism and was not planned.

Andrew McCabe was acting FBI director at the time. By then, McCabe had opened a counterintelligence investigation into President Donald Trump after he fired then-Director James Comey in May 2017. Post-FBI, McCabe emerged as a CNN analyst, continuing his swipes at Trump.

By the fall of 2017, “the attack on a dozen or more Republicans had fast-faded from Washington media consciousness. Conservative pundits asserted that the ‘memory hole’ stemmed from the wrong formula: a backer of Sen. Bernie Sanders like Hodgkinson trying to murder Republicans was not as good a story line as a Donald Trump supporter trying to kill Democrats,” Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted in a May 9 analysis.

By January 2021 the FBI had openly emerged as a wing of the Democratic Party, prominent conservative critics noted.

The Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol has become the FBI’s “life mission,” retired police chief Pat Droney noted in a May 10 op-ed for Law Enforcement Today. The FBI is out to “get anybody and everybody who can be identified as being at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, whether they committed a crime or not. To date, over 800 persons have been arrested or taken into custody. A number have been locked up, some in solitary confinement, for months without being charged.”

Conversely, Droney wrote, “cities across the country, Portland, Oregon in particular, have been under siege for almost one year. The people responsible for this siege are mostly members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, two anarchist groups that both have the goal of overthrowing the United States Government. You know, a REAL insurrection.”

The FBI, Droney noted, “is only one component of law enforcement, and the one which clearly isn’t doing its job. Meanwhile local and state police, trying to keep a handle on the unhinged anarchy and chaos taking place in their communities, are being undermined by political hack district attorneys, who have implemented policies which release criminals before the ink on arrest reports is even dry.”

While Team Biden and the Democrats fully support these policies in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York, “most suburban Democrats don’t seem to care what happens in the cities, as long as it isn’t occurring in THEIR city or town,” Droney wrote.

“But what happens if this chaos leaves city streets and moves to the suburbs? How would those who watch chaos unfolding on their televisions and cheer on the people looting the Target or blocking rush hour traffic in New York feel if it were Main Street in their town getting blocked and their Target getting ransacked? In other words, what happens when the mob comes for YOU?”

The United States, Droney noted, “has always been a nation of laws. Our founding documents spell out that Americans are guaranteed the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Those principles are expanded upon in our United States Constitution, which guarantees those rights, upon which we are endowed by our Creator.

“The rule of law in this country is all that differentiates us from third-world countries. When nobody is subject to being accountable for breaking the law — be it Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs in Portland, subway slashers in New York City, or Hillary Rodham Clinton — we have truly lost our country. The collapse of law enforcement will usher in the end of America as we know it.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief