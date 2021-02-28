Fort Pelosi: Security adviser calls for 1,000 more troops to D.C., $100 million more in fencing

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2021

The wall on the southern U.S. border is being breached following Team Biden’s immigration executive orders. But the one protecting the nation’s capital from American dissidents is intact and getting stronger.

The anti-Trump general hired as a security specialist by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for 1,000 additional troops to be stationed in Washington, D.C. and $100 million more in security fencing for what is being called Fort Pelosi.

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who was hand-picked by Pelosi, made the proposals in a draft of recommendations on how to address alleged security issues at the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted: “Today, Capitol Police responded to Nancy Pelosi’s decision to put a partisan in charge of a security review from Jan 6 — an individual who has suggested Capitol Police helped the rioters. Russel Honore should be removed.”

Following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, Honore accused Capitol Police of being complicit in the violence.

“I think once this all gets uncovered, it was complicit actions by Capitol Police,” Honore said, adding an investigation needs to determine whether former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund “was … complicit along with the sergeant at arms in the House and the Senate.”

He added: “It gives appearance of complicity.”

In the draft of recommendations, Honore wants 1,000 Capitol Police officers added to the militarized zone around the Capitol. Of those troops, 350 would be assigned to protect members of Congress and staff in their regional districts, CNN reported, citing unnamed individuals “with knowledge of the findings.”

Honore also wants an armed intervention force of National Guard members created and based near Capitol Hill, according to the draft report. The general’s proposal purportedly calls for what CNN described as “a National Guard military police battalion to be on standby in Washington full time.”

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said there is no timetable for replacing the current fencing, which was erected in January.

Pittman would not give a date when National Guard troops in Washington will be sent home.

