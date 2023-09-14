Former Trump official Garrett Ziegler on being sued by Team Biden: ‘They keep underestimating us’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2023

Hunter Biden’s legal team on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit in California against Garrett Ziegler, a Trump White House official and head of the research group Marco Polo which has published an online database of hundreds of thousands of emails, photos, videos and documents from the first son’s “laptop from hell”.

Ironically that laptop, systematized by the researchers, amounts to Hunter Biden’s meticulous documentation of his and his family’s activities which according to the Marco Polo report includes 459 violations of law. That treasure trove of evidence has been reported by international media and U.S. independent media while being covered up by U.S. corporate and social media, not to mention the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Since approximately December 2020, Defendant Ziegler, Defendant ICU and their ‘team’ of volunteers and independent contractors have spent countless hours accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own and that they claim to have obtained from hacking into Plaintiff’s iPhone data and from scouring a copy of the hard drive of what they claim to be Plaintiff’s ‘laptop’ computer,” the lawsuit states.

Hunter Biden and his attorneys argue this is a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, California’s Computer Data Access and Fraud Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Ziegler, in an interview with independent journalist Emerald Robinson, said Winston & Strawn, the law firm that filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, “should be embarrassed of themselves. This lawsuit isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.”

“I just am offended that they keep underestimating us, as if we hadn’t gone through every one of their potential legal arguments before we released the report. That’s why we didn’t put the genitalia of the Biden family in our report,” Ziegler said. “They’re gonna get burned again.”

In comments to Insider, Ziegler said he did not hack into anything but accessed an iPhone backup through information on the laptop. He said he obtained the data “directly from someone who got the copy from the laptop shop owner,” referring to former NY City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Ziegler said in a statement to CBS News that neither he nor Marco Polo “have been served with a lawsuit — but the one I read this morning out of the Central District of California should embarrass Winston & Strawn LLP. Apart from the numerous state and federal laws and regulations which protect authors like me and the publishing that Marco Polo does, it’s not lost on us that Joe’s son filed this SLAPP one day after a so-called Impeachment Inquiry into his father was announced.”

[SLAPP is defined by Wikipedia as “strategic litigation against public participation intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defense until they abandon their criticism or opposition.”]

The lawsuit painted Ziegler as “a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged and obsessed campaign against Plaintiff and the entire Biden family for more than two years.” The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Giuliani received a copy of the laptop’s contents from John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the Delaware computer repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned the laptop.

Hunter Biden’s legal team also has filed a lawsuit against Mac Isaac, who has said he did nothing wrong.

