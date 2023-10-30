Former Speaker McCarthy faces America First primary challenger

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 30, 2023

A California businessman who is aligned with former President Donald Trump is challenging former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the 2024 election.

David Giglio announced his House campaign on Monday, vowing to work alongside Trump to “WAGE WAR” against the “corrupt uniparty.”

“Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people,” Giglio said in a statement. “I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th Congressional District. After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington.”

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that we replace career politicians and elect America First Republicans who will secure the southern border, stop the weaponization of government, drain the corrupt swamp, and annihilate permanent Washington,” Giglio said.

Giglio lauded the eight “courageous” Republicans who joined all Democrats in voting to oust McCarthy as speaker earlier this month. Giglio accused McCarthy of working with Democrats and Joe Biden when he passed a continuing resolution in September to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown.

The spending deal that McCarthy made is what prompted Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to introduce the motion to vacate, accusing McCarthy of making a secret “back deal” with Democrats without the knowledge of other Republican leaders. McCarthy and his allies repeatedly denied doing so.

McCarthy announced earlier this month he planned to run for reelection despite being ousted from his top leadership position

