Former Space Force officer testifies he was fired for criticizing U.S. military’s Marxist policies

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2024

Former U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who had voiced concerns over the U.S. military’s indoctrination of troops in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), testified before a congressional hearing on Jan. 11 that he was fired from his command “for writing a book trying to reverse the trend of the overt politicization of the uniformed services.”

Lohmeier slammed “the ongoing Marxist inspired efforts to subvert and weaken our military and broader American society.”

“The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion industry is steeped in critical race theory and is rooted in anti-American Marxist ideology. I watched DEI trainings divide our troops ideologically and in some cases sow the seeds of animosity toward the very country they had sworn an oath to defend,” Lohmeier told the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs on Jan. 11.

In May 2021, citing a “loss of confidence”, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting relieved Lohmeier of his post as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado due to “public comments” made by Lohmeier in a podcast.

“This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” a spokesperson for the Space Force said at the time.

According to the Washington Examiner, Lohmeier was promoting his new book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military”, which talks about the “neo-Marxist” agenda as a potential threat to U.S. national security.

Lohmeier told the subcommittee on Jan. 11 that, before promoting his book, he “submitted a formal written complaint to the Space Force Inspector General’s Office detailing that such violations were occurring including illegal race-based discrimination, but [his] complaint was never investigated, and it was later dismissed by then-Lieutenant General Stephen Whiting in the Senate, [who was] just confirmed for his fourth star.”

“There are a few things taxpayers such as myself feel less essential to the mission of the United States military than expanding diversity mandates and indoctrination,” he said. “And now an important point. Such aggressively opposed ideological worldviews, competing for institutionalization through policy epitomizes and formalizes what is properly termed a culture war. The fact that these debates now infect the U.S. military workplace is an offense to people like me, who love their country and all people regardless of their race, gender, sexual preference or background.”

Space Force commander was fired for criticizing CRT and wokeness within the military: “I’m here to testify about the ongoing Marxist inspired efforts to subvert and weaken our military and broader American society.” pic.twitter.com/THquR7Fp10 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 17, 2024

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines