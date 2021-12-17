Former Danish minister sentenced to jail for separating child brides from migrant men

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2021

The former minister of migration for Denmark has been sentenced to 60 days in prison for her 2016 decision to separate child brides from their adult husbands at migrant facilities.

Inger Støjberg, the Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration from 2015 to 2019, was found guilty on Monday of violating the Ministerial Responsibility Act over her brief policy of separating couples — predominantly migrant men with underage wives.

In 2016, during the height of the European migrant crisis, Støjberg had separated 18 couples after deciding migrant girls aged between 14 and 17 would not be accommodated in the same asylum reception facilities as their husbands, most of whom were adults.

Støjberg reacted to the verdict saying: “I am very, very surprised, I have to say. It is Danish values that have lost today. There is something very wrong when you cannot protect girls from the disgusting phenomenon of child brides. I will take my punishment, and I do so without shame.”

Deutsche Welle reported that some of the girls involved were as young as 15 and the men as old as 32. A report from the Times, published in 2016, said that in at least two cases the girls were as young as 14 and that one of the 14-year-olds had been married to a 28-year-old man.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in September that older men with child brides were among those evacuated from Afghanistan after Team Biden surrendered the country to the Taliban.

.@BreitbartNews: Blinken Confirms Child Brides Evacuated with Older Men from Afghanistan https://t.co/ghTEdtzsid — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 14, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief