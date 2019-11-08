Former counterintelligence officer indicts House ‘impeachment’ process

FPI / Geostrategy-Direct.com

In the U.S. Congress, the House Intelligence Committee is so fixated on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump that it is likely missing the real threats against the United States, a former U.S. counterintelligence officer said.

“We are not witnessing a legitimate impeachment process, and certainly not any form of justice recognizable in America,” Chris Farrell, wrote for Gatestone Institute on Nov. 5.

Farrell, a former counterintelligence case officer has for the past 20 years served as the Director of Investigations & Research for Judicial Watch.

House Resolution 660, which established the rules for the impeachment process, “is a false and maliciously dishonest legislative maneuver by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, intended retroactively to inoculate Rep. Adam Schiff, et al. from their earlier ‘inquiry’ abuses, and possible criminality. Criminality? Yes — abuse of power on a grand scale, as well as the violation of individual rights and constitutional due process guarantees can be criminal,” Farrell wrote.

Pelosi’s “unilateral declaration” on Sept. 24 of an “official inquiry,” now “bears the phony, partisan imprimatur of the House of Representatives, by a slim margin of 232-196,” Farrell wrote.

Farrell continued: “The phony ‘impeachment’ (predicated on the lies embroidered by Schiff from the criminal leaker and political operative masquerading as a ‘whistleblower’) will fail. It will fail in the Senate in a bipartisan fashion. There may not even be a trial, per se, as contemplated in the Constitution. The Senate can take the matter up and summarily dismiss it.”

Farrell noted the “particular dishonest elements” of Pelosi’s “Open and transparent investigative proceedings by the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence”:

Schiff, unilaterally, decides “witness testimony relevant to the investigation.”

Schiff, unilaterally, controls subpoena authority.

Schiff, unilaterally, controls record production and evidence designation.

Schiff, unilaterally, controls written interrogatories.

Schiff, unilaterally, controls the outcome of Minority referrals to the Committee for reconsideration.

Schiff, unilaterally, controls all transcripts, to include: release, redactions and edits.

Schiff, unilaterally, controls “custody of records or other materials relating to the inquiry.”

Schiff, unilaterally, controls the final report.

Full Text . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

FPI, Free Press International

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments