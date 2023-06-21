Former CNN producer sentenced to 19 years for child sex crimes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 21, 2023

John Griffin, a former CNN producer who confessed to coercing a woman online into bringing her nine-year-old daughter to his Vermont chalet for illicit sexual acts, was sentenced on Tuesday to 19 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont charged Griffin with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity in 2021.

Griffin entered into a plea agreement in December and the government dropped two additional charges of enticing a minor after he confessed his crimes.

Griffin, 45, is also alleged to have attempted to “entice two other children over the Internet to engage in sexual activity,” and tried to engage a mother and her 14-year-old daughter in a “virtual training session” where he would instruct them to take off their clothes and touch each other per his wishes.

Griffin also was said to have attempted luring another mother and her 16-year-old daughter to take a “little mother daughter trip” to his Vermont property so that he could engage in “sexual training” with the teen.

According to court documents, Griffin told one woman the “sexual training would eventually include in-person meetings featuring ‘spanking’ and ‘c*** worship,’ ” prosecutors said.

Griffin allegedly told one mother that he believed that “one of the big lies of this society is that women are delicate innocent angels and they are in actuality, naturally, the dirtiest sl*ts possible, in EVERY metric.”

Griffin was a producer for CNN’s senior political analyst John Avlon before he was arrested by the FBI in December 2021 following charges filed by a federal grand jury in Vermont.

On his LinkedIn profile, Griffin boasted of having worked “shoulder-to-shoulder with lead anchor Chris Cuomo, seeing him through each show and producing live breaking news across the country and around the world.”

