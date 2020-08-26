Former CIA operative: We are in Phase 2 of a Marxist-Maoist takeover of the nation

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2020

An organizer of the ongoing rioting in Portland admitted that the goal of the anarchists who are besieging America is the “abolition of the United States as we know it.”

Charles “Sam” Faddis, a former CIA operative with 30 years of experience in intelligence operations, noted: “We are watching an insurrection in progress, one which uses incidences of the police use of force as pretexts, but which has as its goal the destruction of the existing social, economic and political order in the United States.”

In an Aug. 25 analysis for AND Magazine, Faddis noted that “the Maoist theory of revolutionary war holds that there are three phases to the struggle for the establishment of a Communist state.”

In the first stage, Faddis wrote, “the revolutionaries organize and consolidate in base areas. They establish a platform from which to launch follow on operations. In some sense, this phase of the revolution is already well underway and has been for many years. All across America, Marxists have gained control of colleges, universities, mass media, and even the corporate boardrooms of ‘woke’ corporations. The numbers of young, college-educated, white Americans participating in the ongoing destruction of our cities shows just how effective and far-reaching this penetration has been.”

The second phase, Faddis noted, “involves the progressive expansion of the use of terror and the initiation of attacks on isolated ‘enemy’ units. The goals in this phase are to obtain arms, acquire supplies, and gain political support. Symbols of ‘regime’ authority like police stations and government facilities are typical targets for Maoists during this phase.”

Faddis continued: “We are already well into the second phase of this revolution. When the Third Precinct building in Minneapolis was sacked in the early phases of this insurrection that was not a random action. It was a deliberate attack on the authority of the existing government. It is likewise no accident that much of the violence in Portland has been centered on the federal courthouse or that BLM and Antifa actions in recent weeks have expanded to attacks on the residences of mayors, chiefs of police and police union officials.

“This will continue. It will expand. All levels of government at the local, state, and federal will be targeted. Officials will be intimidated. Government authority will be challenged and then replaced. Areas will begin to move under the control of the Maoists. This process is already underway.”

The mayors of Portland, Seattle, and other cities have been intimidated “by the power of the insurrectionists,” Faddis wrote, and have “shifted to supporting them and turning against their own police forces. The Mayor of Portland has gone into the street and stood side by side with individuals attacking the federal building. The Mayor of New York City famously participated in painting a Black Lives Matter tribute banner on a city street weeks ago.”

As their power grows, Black Lives Matter, Antifa and other anarchists “will expand the scope of their challenge to the authority of the existing governmental structure,” Faddis wrote.

Then, phase three begins, as the level of violence expands. “We will see a shift from vandalism, burning, and beatings to the use of Molotov cocktails, firearms and car bombs,” Faddis wrote.

If that happens, then “we are well past the point where this movement could have been snuffed out easily, the Maoists will begin to challenge the federal government directly. In control – by this point of urban centers, National Guard armories, and fielding their own police forces – the revolutionaries will move to threaten the very existence of the republic,” Faddis wrote.

The Marxist-Maoist takeover “can be crushed,” Faddis wrote. “The tide can be turned right now. The first step in doing so, however, is to acknowledge what is happening. A revolution is underway. The first phase is largely complete. The next phase has already begun. We need to stop it now.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media