Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 9, 2023

One day after thousands of his supporters stormed government buildings over what they see as an election that was stolen from him at home, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Florida.

The conservative populist on Monday was admitted to AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital near Disney World, with concerns over severe abdominal pain, according to a report from Brazilian news outlet Globo.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized a handful of times due to abdominal pain since he was stabbed by a socialist activist in 2018 during a rally, resulting in severe blood loss and damage to multiple organs at the time.

Meanwhile, socialist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who assumed office last week is cracking down on Bolsonaro supporters who participated in demonstrations on Sunday which resulted in the breach of federal buildings.

“The coup plotters who promoted the destruction of public property in Brasilia are being identified and will be punished,” Lula vowed Sunday on social media. “Tomorrow we resume work at the Planalto Palace. Democracy always. Goodnight.”

Brazilian Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha said more than 400 people have already been arrested “and will pay for the crimes committed. We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the Federal District. We continue to work to restore order.”

Bolsonaro condemned demonstrators who breached federal buildings on Sunday: “Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule.”

Lula was declared the winner over Bolsonaro, a populist conservative called the “Trump of the Tropics,” by a margin of 50.9% to 49.1% during national elections held in October. Bolsonaro and his supporters claim the result was fraudulent.

