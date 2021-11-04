For Covid-19, CDC changes its definition of ‘vaccine’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2021

Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the United States, the CDC’s many blunders when it comes to the virus have been well-documented. What the agency has become quite adept at throughout the era of Covid-19 is moving the goalposts.

The CDC has now altered the definition of “vaccine” to fit its Covid narrative.

The CDC’s former definition of vaccine:

“A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.”

The CDC’s new definition of vaccine:

“A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

In August, before the definition was changed, a CDC employee alleged that the definition was being used by “right-wing Covid-19 pandemic deniers … to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines,” according to newly published emails.

The definition change was quietly made on Sept. 1. The emails were obtained by lawyer Travis Miller through a Freedom of Information Act request. The CDC did not dispute their authenticity.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines utilize messenger RNA technology. All three Covid vaccines authorized for use in the United States have decreased in effectiveness against infection in recent months after initially being promoted as protecting against infection and severe disease.

Joe Biden said: “You’re NOT going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.”

The definition “was twisted to claim that the existing Covid-19 vaccines were not vaccines because they only prevented severe illness,” the CDC employee said.

Alycia Downs, listed on LinkedIn as the lead health communication specialist for the CDC, messaged a colleague on Aug. 19, saying she needed to update the definition and others like it “since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say Covid-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”

Downs didn’t receive a response so she messaged again the following week, writing, “The definition of vaccine we have posted is problematic and people are using it to claim the Covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition.”

Even after the definition change, there are sections of the CDC website that still say the Covid-19 vaccines grant immunity.

“It typically takes 2 weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19,” one page says.

