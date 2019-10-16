Flynn’s attorney: DOJ has recovered phones of mystery prof who triggered FBI’s Trump probe

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2019

The Department of Justice has in its possession two BlackBerry phones used by the mysterious Maltese professor who helped spark the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign, according to the attorney for Michael Flynn.

Sidney Powell made the significant disclosure in a new court filing, alleging that the two phones were used by Joseph Mifsud as part of an operation aimed at entrapping Flynn.

“If true, it could turn the Justice Department probe on its head because it wrecks the entire reason for opening the investigation,” Rowan Scarborough noted in an Oct. 16 report for The Washington Times.

Analysts say it is likely the Mifsud phones were recovered during the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that was ordered by Attorney General William Barr.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller and fired FBI Director James Comey both said that Mifsud was a Russian asset who spoke with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Powell’s motion in U.S. District Court states that “agents that western intelligence tasked against him [Flynn] likely as early as 2014 to arrange — unbeknownst to him — ‘connections’ with certain Russians that they would then use against him in their false claims. The phones were used by Mr. Joseph Mifsud.”

The timeline of acquiring the phones would mean Mueller’s team didn’t have them during their investigation.

Powell’s motion lists both BlackBerrys’ model numbers, PIN and SIM card identification. She wants the data from the phones turned over to the defense.

“This information is material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn, and specifically to the “OCONUS LURES,” Powell’s motion states.

“OCONUS LURES” is FBI lingo for enticing someone outside the U.S. to return so the person can be detained. FBI Agent Peter Strzok used the acronym in December 2015 when texting his lover, FBI counsel Lisa Page.

Papadopoulos tweeted, “BOTH Mifsud and Halper were tasked with spying on Flynn and myself. This is a major breakthrough!”

“Halper” is Stefan Halper, a Washington and London-based professor who was an FBI informant assigned to spy on Papadopoulos and other Trump associates.

