Flynn takes off the gloves, hires fiery DOJ critic who targeted Enron judgments

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2019

Conservative firebrand Sidney Powell, author of “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice”, has been hired to represent former national security adviser Michael Flynn as he awaits sentencing for lying to U.S. investigators in the Russia investigation.

Flynn’s decision to hire Powell “suggests he might return to the theme he sounded a few months ago, that he was set up by duplicitous FBI agents who had an agenda against the president,” Bloomberg noted in a June 12 report.

Powell, a former prosecutor, is an outspoken advocate of conservative causes on Twitter who has also assailed prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, the so-called “pit bull” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Powell has been an outspoken critic of the Enron Task Force prosecutions and accused Weissmann in particular of overreach in the case.

Flynn’s former attorneys told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan last week that they wanted to withdraw from the case because they’d been replaced.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017, was to be sentenced at a December hearing, but the proceeding was put on hold after Sullivan learned that Flynn hadn’t finished cooperating with Mueller’s office “and wouldn’t receive the full benefit of having done so,” the Bloomberg report noted.

Powell tweeted that Sullivan was “way out of line, had crucial facts wrong” and, she insinuated, had accepted the guilty plea of an innocent man.

“I’m wondering who that was and what happened to Emmet G. Sullivan?? Waiting to see what questions he sends to counsel before I assess further but he was way out of line, had crucial facts wrong, did not make sense, says he’s never taken a plea from an innocent man? Yes he has!”

Powell’s Dallas law firm said in a statement on June 12 that “Attorney Powell is honored to represent General Flynn and he will continue to cooperate with the government in all matters.”

Flynn’s former lead counsel was Covington & Burling LLP partner Robert Kelner.

