Florida sheriff: ‘We prefer that you shoot home invaders’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2022

After reports of a homeowner shooting at but missing an intruder, a Florida sheriff advised that a gun safety class was available and, after taking the class, “you’ll be able to shoot a lot better.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said that it is preferable that “you shoot home invaders” as that “would save taxpayers money.”

Johnson made the remarks after an unidentified homeowner fired at a burglar who reportedly had at least 17 arrests on his record.

Johnson declared that the property owner shouldn’t be afraid to come forward because they had done nothing wrong.

