Florida Rep. Gaetz files bill to remove Schiff as intel committee chair

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2019

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on April 10 introduced a resolution aimed at removing California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff as chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

The “PENCIL Act,” – which stands for “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses” – also calls for Schiff’s security clearance to be immediately revoked.

The PENCIL acronym also appears to be a reference to President Donald Trump’s latest nickname for Schiff – “little pencil neck.”

In a statement about the resolution, Gaetz’s office said:

“As a member of the ‘Gang of Eight,’ Rep. Schiff is responsible for characterizing critical and sensitive intelligence information for other members of Congress and the American people.

“For two years, Rep. Schiff falsely claimed there was ‘clear evidence on the issue of collusion,’ and falsely claimed the Trump campaign accepted help from the Russian government to win the presidency.

“Rep. Schiff cannot be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people, and therefore must be removed from the House Intelligence Committee and stripped of his security clearance.”

Schiff, a huge proponent of the unverified anti-Trump dossier, has claimed repeatedly on cable news shows, in hearings, and on Twitter over the last two years that there was “evidence” of Trump-Russia collusion. He continued to make the assertion even after special counsel Robert Mueller did not establish any collusion, conspiracy, or coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Following the announcement of Mueller’s finding on collusion, every Republican on the House Intelligence Committee signed a letter calling on Schiff to step down as chairman.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments