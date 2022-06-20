Florida is only state not to preorder Covid shots for toddlers and babies

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 20, 2022

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state government won’t facilitate the distribution of Covid vaccines for toddlers and babies.

“Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get Covid jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” DeSantis said. “That’s not where we’re gonna be utilizing our resources.”

Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered the vaccines for children ages 6 months to under 5-years-old.

Florida’s Health Department does not recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children under 17, but says children with underlying health conditions should be considered candidates for them.

As the FDA was set to approve the Covid shots for young children, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson noted: “FDA official Dr. Peter Marks says vaccinated kids have a 5 fold increase of myocarditis. Why on earth are they pushing the Covid vaccine on babies? We still don’t know the long-term safety profile of these vaccines.”

Writing for The Defender on June 17, Megan Redshaw noted that the FDA “ignored pleas from experts, the vaccine-injured and a congressman representing 17 other lawmakers to halt authorization until questions about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for the nation’s youngest children could be properly addressed.”

Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine would cover children 6 months to 5 years old, while Moderna’s two-dose vaccine covers children 6 months to 6 years old.

U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020 to June 10, 2022, for 6-month-olds to 5-year-olds show:

• 1,739 adverse events, including 65 cases rated as serious and 3 reported deaths.

• 4 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

• The CDC uses a narrowed case definition of “myocarditis,” which excludes cases of cardiac arrest, ischemic strokes and deaths due to heart problems that occur before one has the chance to go to the emergency department.

• 13 reports of blood clotting disorders.

Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland all suspended Moderna jabs for individuals under age 30 due to safety concerns.

