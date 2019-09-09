Florida homeowner armed with AR-15 kills 2 of 4 intruders

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2019

A 61-year-old man armed with an AR-15 shot and killed two of four men who allegedly broke into his home in Summerfield, Florida in July.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired and found two of the suspects dead while detaining two others near the scene, Ocala.com reported.

The homeowner, whose name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office, was also injured and reported in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Nigel Doyle, 22, of Summerfield, and Keith Jackson Jr., 21, of Ocala, were killed.

Deputies found Doyle with a gunshot wound and a shotgun next to him on the ground. Deputies entered the home and found Jackson dead on the dining room floor. Detectives said Jackson was wearing a “Jason” mask on top of his head and gloves on both hands. Near Jackson’s head was a semi-automatic pistol, detectives said.

Continuing into the home, deputies found the injured 61-year-old homeowner in a bedroom. The homeowner was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner told Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials that he was awakened by a loud noise and grabbed his AR-15, which was near his bed. He saw a masked person inside the home, he said, and he and the intruders exchanged gunfire. He said he shot at the man in the mask and at a second person coming toward him.

Doyle and the homeowner were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where Doyle died.

Two other suspects — Robert John Hamilton, 19, of Ocala, and Seth Adam Rodriguez, 22, of Belleview — were detained near the scene, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Austin Coon and K-9 Deputy Alberto Gago, with his dog Nitro, found and detained Rodriguez and Hamilton, according to arrest reports.

Detectives said there are no charges against the homeowner and nothing prevents him from owning guns.

