Flashback: ‘Democratic leadership covering’ for prominent figures in Epstein’s ‘little black book of clients’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2019

[The following article was original published on July 8. Financier Jeffrey Epstein died Saturday morning in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell as he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, according to law-enforcement officials and reports in the Wall Street Journal and the British press. Epstein, 66 years old, was found in his cell early Saturday. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement he was “appalled” to learn of the apparent suicide. “Mr. Barr was ‘livid’ to learn about Mr. Epstein’s death, telling staffers he is determined to get to the bottom of what happened,” the Wall Street Journal reported.]

July 8, 2019 — Bill Clinton is not the only prominent Democrat likely to be found in billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book of clients,” a columnist noted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter said that some favorite Democratic figures may be implicated in the sex trafficking case alleged against Epstein, according to a Washington Examiner report.

“This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats,” Christine Pelosi tweeted on July 6 after news of Epstein’s arrest broke.

Writing for American Thinker on July 7, Mollie Hemingway wrote: “Why would Christine, who’s probably tweeting as a proxy to her mother the way daughter Alexandra also seems to do, say something like that? Up until now, most of us thought it was just Bill and Jeff, a disgusting partnership based on trips to the Dominican Republic.”

Christine Pelosi’s tweet “reveals that Democratic ‘faves’ are involved, and not only were they involved, Pelosi & Co. knew about it… and did nothing. That may not be what Christine meant to reveal. But it sure looks like that’s what’s coming down the pike,” Hemingway wrote.

“What kind of a disgusting picture is this? Not just perverts in the ranks but the Democratic leadership covering for them.”

Hemingway continued: “And that’s got to be a house-on-fire crisis for Democrats. It sounds like all kinds of Democrats are going to be found in Epstein’s little black book of clients, not just Bill Clinton.”

Hemingway also noted that “The news is speculative about whether Epstein was being protected by Robert Mueller’s special counsel’s office, and why the Department of Justice acted now, given that he’s been problematic for years. But one thing’s pretty clear,” based on the tweet by Pelosi’s daughter Christine: “Democrats knew.”

President Donald Trump, “by contrast, banned the pervert from his Mar-a-Lago club years ago. So much for pinning the scandal on Trump as Democrats had hoped,” Hemingway wrote.

Hemingway wrote: “Does Pelosi have a purge of certain Democrats in mind? Wasn’t she just last seen fighting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer? That ‘faves’ claim could seem to be a bid to hide the long knives and watch the targeted go down.

“Or, it may be simpler: Christine unwittingly revealed more than she meant to as she attempted to pre-empt a crisis, trying to show that Democrats aren’t caught flatfooted as some of their top names get the unwelcome spotlight. That Dems are going down, yes, and by the way… Pelosi knew about their doings all along.”

Hemingway concluded: “Either way, it’s gross, a very unflattering statement about the Democrats and their leadership. Not only that, it’s not the first time: Democrats for years have been covering up for people such as Harvey Weinstein and Ed Buck in a bid to keep the campaign dollars flowing. Now they’re doing it again. Business as usual for the Democrats, and not in a good way.”

Meanwhile, as reports chronicled Clinton’s friendship with the pedophile Epstein, long-time pal Lanny Davis jumped to the former president’s defense.

In a tweet, Jay Caruso, deputy managing editor of the Washington Examiner, said: “It’s not all that hard to figure out why Democrats have treaded lightly. There’s this pretty famous Democrat who flew on the “Lolita Express” 26 times with Epstein.”

Davis responded: “Classic fact-free innuendo. Back to McCarthy era. But worse.”

In a later tweet, Davis said there were “No facts of any wrongdoing by Pres Clinton.”

Davis followed up another Caruso tweet by saying: “We just disagree that anyone should appropriately suggest wrongdoing or fear it because of the number of airplane flights. My focus has always been on the insidious use of pure fact-free innuendo by otherwise good journalists.”

Clinton’s relationship with Epstein is well established, and details of that relationship emerged via the 2014 civil lawsuit filed in Florida against Epstein, in which the registered sex offender was accused of forcing “a teenage girl to have sexual relations with several men.”

The Smoking Gun reported in 2015 that Epstein’s phone book had 21 different numbers for Clinton. Additionally, “several” of Epstein’s victims “floated the possibility of subpoenaing Clinton.”

The Smoking Gun reported:

As part of a civil suit filed against Epstein by several of his victims, lawyers for the women floated the possibility of subpoenaing Clinton since he “might well be a source of relevant information” about Epstein’s activities.

While Clinton was never deposed, lawyers obtained Epstein’s computerized phone directory, which included “e-mail addresses for Clinton along with 21 phone numbers for him, including those for his assistant (Doug Band),” according to a court filing.

