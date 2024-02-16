Five-time deported illegal immigrant accused of killing 10-year-old boy in DUI crash

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 16, 2024

Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, an illegal immigrant who had previously been deported five times only to illegally re-enter the U.S., is now accused of killing a 10-year-old Texas boy in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash.

The boy, Alex “AJ” Wise Jr., was walking home from school in Midland, Texas on Feb. 8 when he was hit by a truck driven by Ortiz-Olivas.

Immediately, police said, Ortiz-Olivas fled the scene, leaving Wise in critical condition.

Wise was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, but died from his injuries the following morning. Wise was a student at IDEA Travis and his family described him as “the sweetest, coolest, funniest little boy you ever would meet” in a GoFundMe post.

Ortiz-Olivas, 50, was arrested and charged with drunk driving and causing the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Midland is less than four hours from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told CBS7 News that Ortiz-Olivas, who is now being held in jail on an ICE detainer, was first sent back to Mexico on a voluntary departure order after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ortiz-Olivas, though, illegally returned repeatedly to the U.S. and has been deported five times by ICE agents since this first voluntary departure.

Ortiz-Olivas remains in Midland Police Department custody on $110,000 bail.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists