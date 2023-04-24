Finally: The walls are closing in on Dr. Anthony Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2023

At a congressional hearing last month, Republicans revealed emails showing Dr. Anthony Fauci had commissioned a February 2020 paper to disprove the possibility that Covid originated in a lab. Fauci publicized the study at a White House news conference weeks later.

Newly-released emails uncovered by House Republicans show the former head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) both commissioned and had final approval on a scientific paper which claimed it was “improbable” that the virus leaked out of a lab in Wuhan, China.

A few weeks later, Fauci stood next to then-President Donald Trump at a press conference and cited that very paper as evidence that the idea of a lab leak was implausible — without admitting he commissioned it. Big Media obediently ran with the story.

“The more Republicans in the GOP-dominated House pick and probe, the more Fauci is revealed as a liar, liar, pants on fire,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in an April 20 op-ed.

“The walls are closing in on Fauci. And it’s about dang time.”

For far too long, Chumley added, Fauci “has enjoyed not just the favor — not just the fawning — not just the favorable treatment of the press, but the outright hero worship. Fauci, to the Left, to the mainstream media, to Democrats, to Chinese communists, to the World Health Organization — Fauci for a very long time was their god. He was the go-to guy for all-things-COVID. When stores wanted to open, they turned to Fauci. When schools started to open, they looked to Fauci. When Florida said the heck with it and decided to reopen, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ haters called up Fauci for comment. And Fauci gladly gave comment.”

Chumley continued: “When face masks were talked about, he tit-tatted and said they weren’t needed — until, of course, he changed his mind and then said two were needed, except for the vaccinated, and then none were needed, until he changed his mind and said masks were still needed for the vaccinated, until he changed his mind and said fully vaccinated people with three shots or more, 10 shots or more, 80 shots or more (LOL; that’s an exaggeration, but only a slight one) wouldn’t need the masks. But they would need to stay away from church and states run by Republican governors.”

Fauci is a “squirrely guy” and “always manages to shake accountability,” Chumley added.

Are those days finally over?

“Republicans are laying the groundwork now to get witnesses on record. … They’re taking good notes. They’re recording the statements. They’re cross-referencing remarks and cross-checking for accuracy. And one day, one very fine day, one day not too far in the future, Fauci will have to come and address these nitpicked points,” Chumley wrote.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish