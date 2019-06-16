‘Feedback loop’: Nunes charges Mueller Report recycled citations from partisan media

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2019

In his report on the Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller cited scores of partisan corporate media reports that propagaged a false “central narrative” on Trump-Russia collusion, Rep. Devin Nunes said.

“The Mueller dossier cites dozens of articles from the reporters and publications that were most responsible for perpetuating the Russia hoax,” said Nunes, California Republican and ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Thus Mueller produced a perfect feedback loop: intelligence leakers spin a false story to the media, the media publishes the story, Mueller cites the story, and the media and the Democrats then fake outrage at Mueller’s findings,” Nunes said.

Nunes now calls the Mueller report a “dossier,” a reference to the Democratic Party-financed Christopher Steele dossier that leveled at least a dozen conspiracy charges that the Mueller report debunked or failed to find evidence of.

“In sum, Mueller relied on a mass of reporting whose central narrative — that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to hack the elections — is false,” Nunes said. “And the Democrats spread a hoax claiming Trump is a Russian agent, but it was later discovered that the only people who colluded with Russians were the Democrats, who paid for the Steele dossier, which relied on Russian sources.”

Nunes said that Mueller’s team of “Democrat-aligned prosecutors” favored The New York Times over other publications. “The 448-page report cited The Times more than 60 times, mostly in footnotes for articles that weave through the report’s main narrative.”

Nunes criticized the media in general for becoming the conduit for false conspiracy charges.

“I’d like to remind the Democrats that this committee was created to do important oversight of our intelligence agencies,” he said. “This work is even more crucial now that the media have abandoned their traditional watchdog role and instead have become the mouthpiece of a cabal of intelligence leakers. I understand the Democrats’ inability to move past their failed hoax and get back to normal business. Nevertheless, I suggest they give it a try.”

A Washington Times analysis published on May 5 showed that the special counsel’s report footnoted over 100 media articles. “Some contained allegations of Russian collusion, such as communication intercepts, that never materialized,” Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted.

