Feds spend millions in taxpayer dollars to coax minorities into getting the Covid jab

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2022

It is already well established that the leftists who have taken over the Democrat Party and the federal government believe that minorities should not be required to present identification to vote.

Now, the Left has decided that minorities just aren’t capable of deciding whether they want to take an experimental vaccine for a virus that for most has a better than 99 percent survival rate.

The federal government has allocated $156 million of taxpayer money, via the CDC’s Partnering for Vaccine Equity program, to establish PANDEMIC (Program to Alleviate National Disparities in Ethnic and Minority Immunizations in the Community). Program publicity materials say it was established to help “improve adult vaccination access and increase vaccination rates.”

Since July, $6 million of those taxpayer dollars have been distributed to teams in six states who ride around in buses and attempt to persuade individuals in mostly minority communities to take the Covid shot.

The Epoch Times cited Catherine Striley of the University of Florida, who helps oversee the project, as saying the program has put 1,200 Covid shots in arms since July.

That means that each taxpayer-funded vaccination has cost about $5,000. Yes, $5,000 a pop to coax individuals into getting the shot that they could easily have gotten for free.

Throughout Florida, for example, Publix, Walgreens, and CVS are practically everywhere and easily accessible to all residents. All of them offer the Covid shots for free. Yet leftists seemingly believe minorities aren’t bright enough to locate a Publix, Walgreens, or CVS to get the free shot?

According to a statement from UF Health, the medical network affiliated with the University of Florida, the Covid jab buses go “where health care skepticism is common and vaccination rates are low.”

Universities partnering in the program are the University of Minnesota, Washington University in St. Louis, Montefiore Medical Center of Albert Einstein College, the University of Kentucky, the University of Missouri, Florida State University, and the University of California-Davis.

Thus far, the operatives on the buses have reported administering 2,600 Covid tests and presented educational materials about the virus and vaccines at community events with attendance totaling 260,000 people, according to The Epoch Times.

Propaganda distributed by the PANDEMIC program says that it is intended to be used to increase “vaccine equity.” It aims to reach groups that may experience “immunization disparities” in racial and ethnic minorities. The program prioritizes persuading blacks, Hispanics, residents of rural communities, migrant farmworkers, Native Americans, and people identifying as part of the LGBTQ community to take the jab.

Because, you see, leftists believe these groups of people just aren’t capable of thinking rationally for themselves and thus must be “persuaded” to take the shot.

And your tax dollars are paying for it.

