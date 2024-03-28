Feds order Google to name names of those who viewed certain YouTube videos

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2024

In true Big Brother fashion, the Biden Administration has ordered Google to turn over the names and personal information of anyone who watched certain YouTube videos, reports say.

Federal investigators obtained court-approved subpoenas for any YouTube viewers who watched tutorials on mapping via drones and augmented reality software, according to a report by Forbes on March 22. The investigators had been communicating with a suspected money launderer undercover, sent them links to the relevant videos, then demanded Google identify anyone who had watched said videos immediately following.

The subpoenas included names, addresses, telephone numbers, and browsing history for Google accounts for as many as 30,000 individuals.

Revolver News noted: “Hearing all this, you’ve got to wonder, ‘Is this why they’re so keen on ‘controlling’ TikTok?’ It’s a legit question, especially when you think back to how they pitched the Patriot Act to us all—swearing it was for our safety, and so on. But look at where we are now, using it for things we could never have imagined. We’ve got patriotic Americans being branded as ‘domestic terrorists’ just for attending a legitimate rally on January 6th, and others are getting slapped on ‘no-fly lists’ for their online posts. Just think about the possibilities of what they could do if they managed to get a stronghold on social media. They’re already devouring us from the shadows.”

It’s not clear whether Google complied with the demands for user information, the report said.

Fox News host Trace Gallagher noted that “The Feds were trying to find a criminal and tracked you as well.”

Representatives from the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project and the Electronic Privacy Information Center interviewed told Forbes the subpoenas may have violated the First and Fourth Amendments which protect freedom of speech and restrict unreasonable search and seizure.

Revolver News noted: “What’s even more unsettling is watching these insane left-wing Americans, the folks who traditionally claim to stand against ‘the man,’ actually applauding these moves like trained seals, armed with the twisted logic of, ‘If you’re not doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.’ It’s a bizarre and rather frightening twist to see those who once championed freedom and skepticism over government power and overreach now happily welcoming and endorsing a North Korea-style government.

new fed strategy: 1) trick the target into watching a youtube video

2) order google to turn over the name and address of anyone who has ever watched the video https://t.co/vBbM2U6Uex — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) March 23, 2024

