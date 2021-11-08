Feds gained records on 54 million USA gun-owners this year; ATF eyes national database

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2021

In a stealth assault on the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, Team Biden is compiling what gun rights groups say is an illegal database of 54 million American gun owners, a report said.

The ATF in fiscal year 2021 processed 54.7 million out-of-business records, according to an internal ATF document obtained by the Gun Owners of America, a firearms advocacy group, which was provided to the Washington Free Beacon.

“When a licensed gun store goes out of business, its private records detailing gun transactions become ATF property and are stored at a federal site in West Virginia. This practice allows the federal government to stockpile scores of gun records and has drawn outrage from gun advocacy groups that say the government is using this information to create a national database of gun owners — which has long been prohibited under U.S. law,” Free Beacon reporter Adam Kredo noted on Nov. 6.

Gun rights activists say the ATF’s actions contribute to concerns that Team Biden is trying to keep track of all Americans who own firearms, in violation of federal statutes.

The ATF procured the records on gun owners amid Team Biden’s push to alter current laws to ensure that gun records are stored permanently. Currently, gun shops can destroy their records after 20 years, thereby preventing the ATF from accessing the information in the future.

“As if the addition of over 50 million records to an ATF gun registry wasn’t unconstitutional or illegal enough, the Biden administration’s misuse of ‘out-of-business’ records doesn’t end there,” Aidan Johnston, the Gun Owners of America’s director of federal affairs, told the Free Beacon. “Instead of maintaining the right of [licensed firearm dealers] to destroy Firearm Transaction Records after 20 years, buried within Biden’s proposed regulations is a provision that would mean every single Firearm Transaction Record going forward would eventually be sent to ATF’s registry in West Virginia.”

Team Biden is proposing several new restrictions on firearms and owners, including a proposed ban on anywhere from 10 to 40 million pistol braces which are used as stabilizers on popular weapons such as AR-15s. Under these guidelines, gun owners would be ordered to register or destroy these pistol braces.

The ATF’s proposed regulations would also require gun parts to be regulated with background checks, meaning that if an individual assembled a legal homemade gun, he may be forced to submit to up to 16 different background checks.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief