Feds arrested more Mexican nationals than American citizens in 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2019

Federal authorities in 2018 made more arrests of Mexican nationals living in the United States than arrests of American citizens, according to the Department of Justice.

More than 78,000 federal arrests of Mexicans were made last year, compared to 70,500 federal arrests made of American citizens, the DOJ reported.

In the past 20 years, the number of federal arrests made of Mexican nationals in the U.S. has increased by 175 percent while federal arrests of Americans grew by only 10 percent.

Overall, federal arrests of non-U.S. citizens are nearly double the arrests of Americans, the DOJ said. In 2018, federal authorities arrested more than 125,000 non-U.S. citizens for federal crimes — a 234 percent increase since 1998.

Arrests of Central Americans in the U.S. has increased by an astounding 3,300 percent in the last 20 years, the DOJ said. In 1998, about 1,200 Central Americans were arrested for federal crimes. In 2018, it was nearly 40,000.

“Though non-U.S. citizens represent just seven percent of the total U.S. population, they accounted for 15 percent of all federal arrests and 15 percent of all prosecutions for non-immigration related crimes in 2018,” Breitbart News reported. “This indicates that non-U.S. citizens were about 2.3 times as likely to be arrested or prosecuted for non-immigration related crimes.”

Non-U.S. citizens were most likely to be prosecuted for illegal re-entry, drugs, fraud, alien smuggling, and misuse of visas.

A 2018 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report discovered nearly all illegal and legal immigrants in U.S. federal prisons are from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and Guatemala.

That cost of detaining individuals in federal facilities is picked up by American taxpayers “who are forced to offset the costs of mass immigration to the country,” Breitbart news noted.

“Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the overwhelming majority arriving through the process known as ‘chain migration,’ whereby newly naturalized are able to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country,” Breitbart reporter John Binder noted. “Between 2005 and 2017, chain migration, alone, brought nearly 10 million foreign nationals to the U.S.”

