‘Fed up’: Video featuring Wyoming GOP candidate packs a punch, slams Cheney

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2022

Harriet Hageman, who is running in the GOP primary in an effort to unseat Wyoming RINO Rep. Liz Cheney, noted there is “one overriding theme” she has encountered while campaigning — “we’re fed up.”

“We’re fed up with a federal government that doesn’t seem to work for us anymore,” Hageman said at former President Donald Trump’s Save American rally in Casper.

Team Biden’s policies, Hageman said, “threaten to turn the greatest country on Earth into a third world failure.”

Candidate Hageman had an impressive list of things the audience was fed up about, with applause punctuating each item on her long list of what’s wrong, culminating in Fauci, Biden and … Liz Cheney.

In a shot at her primary opponent, Hageman said “we’re fed up with the Jan. 6 commission and those who think they can gaslight us.”

Trump said during the rally in Casper: “Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history. Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?

“Why doesn’t the highly partisan Unselect Committee of political Thugs, the same people (all Trump haters & profiteers – books, speeches, etc.) that were involved with Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the “No Collusion” Mueller Report and, overall, the GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, go after the people who have been rioting, burning down cities, leading the massive crime wave, & killing many all over the U.S., including drug & human traffickers? No, let’s get ‘Trump!’ ”

(Trump’s full speech in Casper can be viewed here.)

