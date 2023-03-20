Fear porn: Bird flu, Covid narrative parallels are striking, report says

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2023

Covid provided further evidence that fear drives people to accept just about anything.

Fear porn that was rampant during the Covid pandemic and has now latched on to the current bird flu outbreak, a report said.

The parallels between High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and COVID-19 orthodoxy “are numerous,” Joel Salatin, an American farmer, lecturer and author, noted in an analysis for The Defender.

Team Biden’s Agriculture Department, the report said, has, much like the Covid overlords did, constructed a narrative that can’t be questioned. The narrative is that if one chicken gets HPAI, all chickens at that facility must be exterminated until a vaccine is produced.

About 60 million chickens (mainly laying hens) and turkeys died in the last year.

“Perhaps no more than a couple million have actually died from HPAI,” Salatin wrote. “The rest have been killed in a draconian sterilization protocol.”

“At a time when people are screaming about overpopulation and the world’s inability to feed itself, surely we humans need to figure out how to reduce these kinds of losses,” Salatin noted.

The narrative also states that the chickens are being “euthanized” rather than exterminated, which “clouds the actual story,” the report said.

“Euthanizing refers to putting an animal out of its misery. In other words, it’s going to die and is in pain or an incurable condition,” Salatin wrote. “Very few of the birds killed are in pain or even symptomatically sick. If one chicken in a house of a million tests positive for HPAI, the government brings full law enforcement force to the farm to guarantee all live birds die. Quickly.”

Salatin continued: “In not a single flock have all the birds died from HPAI. Every flock has survivors. To be sure, most are exterminated prior to survivors being identified. But in the cases of delayed extermination, a few birds appear immune to the disease. To be sure, HPAI is and can be deadly, but it never kills everything.”

The policy of “mass extermination without regard to immunity, without even researching why some birds flourish while all around are dying, is insane,” Salatin wrote. “The most fundamental principles of animal husbandry and breeding demand that farmers select for healthy immune systems. We, farmers, have been doing that for millennia. We pick the most robust specimens as genetic material to propagate, whether it’s plants, animals, or microbes.”

The Biden Department of Agriculture “has no interest in selecting, protecting, and then propagating the healthy survivors,” Salatin added. “If a farmer wanted to save the survivors and run a test on his own to try to breed birds with HPAI immunity, gun-toting government agents prohibit him from doing so. The scorched earth policy is the only option even though it doesn’t seem to be working.”

