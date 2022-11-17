Fear porn alert: Big Media warns of winter ‘tripledemic’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2022

In Big Media’s latest distribution of fear porn, a warning is going out that Americans must again mask up and get vaxxed in order to stave off a “tripledemic” this winter, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted.

The “tripledemic” will come as Covid, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all in circulation, the media campaignc contends.

“Fear sells, they say, and that’s certainly the adage used by Big Pharma when it comes to vaccines,” Mercola wrote in a Nov. 7 analysis.

Mercola cites an article by Vox titled “New RSV Vaccines Are Coming. This Is Very, Very Good News.”

Why good news? Because RSV is a “baddie responsible for much of the mayhem” now seen in hospitals, according to Vox.

Vox publishes classic fear porn:

“RSV generally causes cold symptoms but can also lead to severe lung inflammation or infection in very young and very old people. And it’s started off cold season with a bang: “… There is currently no approved antiviral treatment for RSV in either adults or children, and the one preventive option that currently exists is far from perfect … “Babies need something better — something affordable that can protect all infants, not just the highest-risk ones, from this seasonal scourge. Adults, too, need something to protect them from a virus that reliably causes an immense amount of disease — ideally, something that’s as good as a flu shot, or better.”

Mercola noted: “Something as good as a flu shot. Really? The 2017/2018 seasonal influenza vaccine’s adjusted overall effectiveness for the U.S. was just 36% against influenza A and influenza B virus infection, and between 2005 and 2015, the flu vaccine’s adjusted overall effectiveness was less than 50% more than half the time — with a low of only 10% in the 2004-05 season.”

Other than the Covid vaccines, Mercola added, “it’s difficult to find another example of where a commercial product can fail to work more than half the time and still be recommended and even mandated. Not to worry, though, because according to Vox, ‘RSV vaccines are super effective.’ Where have we heard that before?”

Meanwhile, the CDC is reporting a 1% increase in new admissions of patients with confirmed Covid-19. Maine — which has one of the nation’s highest Covid jab rates — has the most Covid hospitalizations.

So-called “health experts” are “now calling for voluntary indoor masking again, even though all the evidence garnered over the past three years confirms that face masks cannot prevent viral infection and spread,” Mercola noted.

Mercola recommends that Americans not fall for Big Media’s fear crusade:

“While influenza, RSV and Covid can be problematic and dangerous for certain high-risk individuals, the overall risks associated with them are negligible for most. Just think back on your life — how many times have you had a cold or flu? Are you still here? How many people do you know who died from a cold or flu?

“At this point, the vast majority of people have also had Covid, and are here to attest to its non-lethality. Unfortunately, those who have gotten several Covid shots are now in the high-risk category and may in fact experience more severe infection. For the unjabbed, the latest variants pose exceptionally low risk.”

Mercola’s recommendation: “Keeping your immune system strong is the best way to protect yourself against all infections, and there are many effective ways to do that, including the following:”

• Optimize your vitamin D level — Higher levels of vitamin D have been shown to decrease your risk of developing a severe case of, and dying from, Covid-19. Vitamin D supplementation has also been shown to reduce your risk of colds and influenza as it boosts your innate immunity.

• Time-restricted eating (TRE) and intermittent fasting — both have been linked to less severe Covid infection.

• Immune-boosting nutraceuticals such as vitamin C, quercetin with zinc and N-acetylcysteine (NAC) — Zinc is a potent broad-spectrum antiviral and quercetin helps transport it into the cell, where it’s needed. Vitamin C is also a premiere treatment for many infections and helps boost overall immune function.

Mercola adds: “As fall and winter set in, we’ll see another wave of doom and gloom being predicted for anyone refusing to wear a mask and get all the shots. At some stage, you must realize that the more you give in and obey, the more you have to give in and obey. There really is no end to what they can and will take from you, and holding on to the belief that your government would never [fill in the blank] is becoming more dangerous by the day,”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish