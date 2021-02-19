FDA: Covid not spread by food or food packaging

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2021

Kept alive by power-mad politicians and a corporate media intent on spreading fear and keeping Americans in a permanent state of lockdown, the belief that the coronavirus can be spread via food or food packaging has lingered since the early days of the pandemic.

The corporate media also played up the belief that the virus could be spread via surfaces as reports said covid can last for hours or even days on plastic and paper surfaces.

The science says those beliefs are hogwash.

Research has found that the virus is highly unlikely to be spread via surfaces. The amount of virus particles that can be picked up from touching a surface is theoretically relatively small compared to the amount needed to infect a person, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Additionally, the coronavirus is not transmitted via food or food packaging, the FDA confirmed on Thursday.

In a joint press release with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FDA said that “there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission” of the coronavirus.

The FDA stated that “COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is spread from person to person, unlike foodborne or gastrointestinal viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food.”

The FDA also noted that “considering the more than 100 million cases of COVID-19, we have not seen epidemiological evidence of food or food packaging as the source.”

The FDA added:

Furthermore, transmission has not been attributed to food products or packaging through national and international surveillance systems. Food business operations continue to produce a steady supply of safe food following current Good Manufacturing Practices and preventive controls, focusing on good hygiene practices and keeping workers safe. Based on the scientific information that continues to be made available over the course of the pandemic, the USDA and FDA continue to be confident in the safety of the food available to American consumers and exported to international customers.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media