FBI’s Wray caves after pressure from Congress

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2023

Under threat of a “contempt of Congress” vote, FBI Director Christopher Wray has agreed to hand over a subpoenaed informant file alleging that Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme while he was vice president.

Just The News reported on Friday that Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced that the long sought-after document will be available for all lawmakers to study on Monday.

The FD-1023 in question, filed by an FBI informant in June of 2020, claims that Biden, while he was vice president, actively tried to change U.S. foreign policy in exchange for a $5 million payment to his family’s business by an unknown foreign country or entity.

The document’s existence was first revealed by a whistleblower’s congressional testimony. Comer then used the power of the subpoena to demand that the FBI hand it over, but Wray stonewalled for weeks before caving under the threat of “contempt of Congress” charges.

“Chairman Comer will receive a briefing from the FBI and review the document on Monday,” the Oversight Committee said in a statement. “Chairman Comer has been clear that anything short of producing the FD-1023 form to the House Oversight Committee is not compliance with his subpoena. This unclassified record contains pages of details that need to be investigated further by the House Oversight Committee.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller on Thursday that Wray “does not know what else we [the House Oversight Committee] know and we know more than we’ve already been told.” While Greene would not provide specifics on what else the committee knows, she did say they know exactly what is on the document and that they have a whistleblower.

“We’re giving him an opportunity here to do the right thing and do his job. He didn’t swear an allegiance to Joe Biden. He swore an allegiance to the American people. He took an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution,” Greene said. “That’s his job. Not to protect Joe Biden and their family and the corruption that they have been involved in. And the abuse of power. So we’re giving Chris Wray an opportunity and he’s very close to blowing it, and he has a lot to worry about because he doesn’t know what else we know. That’s the other thing.”

The FBI said in a statement that it had always sought cooperation with Congress on the matter: “Director Wray offered to provide the Committee’s Chairman and Ranking Member an opportunity to review information responsive to the subpoena in a secure manner to accommodate the committee, while protecting the confidentiality and safety of sources and important investigative sensitivities.”

“The FBI has continually demonstrated its commitment to working with the Committee to accommodate its request, from scheduling briefings and calls to now allowing the Chair to review information in person,” the statement continued. “The FBI remains committed to cooperating with the Committee in good faith.”

The bureau insisted that the document did not necessarily prove the allegations made within, claiming that such FD-1023 forms are “used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source. Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI.”

