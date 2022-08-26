FBI whistleblowers II: Agents were told, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 26, 2022

New whistleblowers have come forward to say the FBI instructed agents during the 2020 election cycle not to investigate the Hunter Biden laptop.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sent a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower claims.

“After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, ‘you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’ and that the FBI is ‘not going to change the outcome of the election again,’ ” Johnson wrote to Horowitz.

“While I understand your hesitation to investigate a matter that may be related to an ongoing investigation, it is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,’ ” the senator wrote. “I hope you understand that the longer your office stands on the sidelines and delays investigating the FBI’s actions, the harder it will be for you to uncover the truth and hold individuals accountable for wrongdoing.”

Horowitz told Johnson in February 2021 that the Inspector General’s office would not investigate the FBI’s handling of the laptop so as not to interfere with the DOJ’s ongiong investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs.

A whistleblowers revealed that, in October 2020, one month before the election, “an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed” by Timothy Thibault, a senior FBI agent at the bureau’s Washington Field office, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The whistleblower said Thibault had shut down the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop despite evidence that some of the details were true.

“Allegations provided to my office appear to indicate that there was a scheme in place among certain FBI officials to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation,” Grassley wrote.

The DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs has intensified in recent weeks as the department considers whether to bring charges on tax violations or making false statements on purchasing a gun, sources told CNN. Hunter Biden would have been prohibited from buying a gun at the time because of his well-documented struggles with drug addiction.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish