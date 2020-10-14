FBI relied on fake news to support bogus dossier, declassified document shows

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2020

The FBI relied heavily on leftist media reports to support the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion made by Christopher Steele in his discredited dossier, a recently declassified document shows.

A 94-page FBI spreadsheet shows each claim from the Steele dossier listed in one column, and supporting evidence for that claim in another column — which in many cases were news reports, including some that used Steele as a source. The document was first reported by CBS News’s Catherine Herridge.

The dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign in early 2016 through law firm Perkins Coie. Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS, which then hired Steele to produce the anti-Trump dossier.

The spreadsheet shows the FBI relied on some media reports that were planted by Fusion GPS.

In one case, the source for a Yahoo report the FBI used to back up Steele’s claims was Steele himself.

Former senior FBI intelligence officer Tom Gill Sr. told Herridge that relying on media reporting was not standard practice for the bureau.

“Any effort to corroborate a report should include a variety of intelligence sources, including imagery intelligence, human intelligence, signals intelligence as well as clandestine intelligence collection platforms for verification,” Gill told Herridge. “You don’t rely on media reporting.”

Herridge tweeted on Monday: “The FBI spreadsheet was part of a broader effort to corroborate the Steele dossier claims.”

She added: “While lightly redacted, the bureau spreadsheet shows the FBI relied heavily on media reporting to back up claims about Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and others.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller ultimately found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, after a several-years long investigation costing millions of American taxpayer dollars.

