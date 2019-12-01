FBI continues to find more Clinton emails, 4+ years after Judicial Watch lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2019

More than four years after Judicial Watch filed the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit which led to the disclosure of Hillary Clinton’s unsecure email system, the FBI continues to find potentially previously unreleased emails, the State Department said.

In a Nov. 15 court filing, the State Department said:

“[T]he Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently sent [the State Department] additional documents as part of the ongoing inter-agency consultation process in connection with other FOIA litigation. [The State Department] is working to determine whether that set of documents includes any responsive, non-duplicative agency records that have not already been processed. [The State Department] will promptly update [Judicial Watch] and the Court once that initial review is complete.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said: “It is astonishing news that the FBI mysteriously found more Clinton emails. Were they on Anthony Weiner’s laptop? At James Comey’s house? Or on Peter Strzok’s cell phone? This disturbing development further highlights how the fix was in on the Clinton email scandal and why a criminal investigation needs to be reopened by Attorney General Barr.”

The FBI uncovered 72,000 pages of documents Clinton attempted to delete or did not otherwise disclose. Previously requested, the FBI was only able to recover or find approximately 5,000, including classified material, of the 33,000 government emails Clinton removed and tried to destroy.

Judicial Watch said that throughout the processing and production of the former secretary of state’s emails, “more and more emails would appear in addition to the 55,000 pages Clinton turned over to the State Department in December 2014.”

Earlier this year, Judicial Watch announced that it received 756 pages of emails that were among the materials Clinton tried to delete or destroy, several of which were classified and were transmitted over her unsecure, non-“state.gov” email system. Now again, it appears the FBI has uncovered more Clinton email documents.

Judicial Watch last week released FBI emails showing that the FBI’s top lawyer gave deferential treatment to the attorney representing Hillary Clinton’s top aides implicated in the mass deletion of Clinton’s emails.

In separate Judicial Watch FOIA litigation, a federal court will soon rule on whether Clinton and her top aide can be questioned under oath by Judicial Watch lawyers about the email and Benghazi scandals.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: