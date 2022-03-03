Fauci’s NIAID was aware in Jan. 2020 that China was withholding Covid data

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2022

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, was aware in January 2020 that communist authorities in China were withholding COVID-19 data, according to government documents obtained by Judicial Watch.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said he believes the records of communication between the NIH and the Wuhan Institute of Virology show that Fauci’s NIAID has been “hiding information on China’s failure to provide essential data on COVID-19.”

On Jan. 8, 2020, staff at the NIH and NIAID, led by Fauci, circulated an email from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing titled “PRC Response to Pneumonia Cases Shows Increased Transparency Over Past Outbreaks, but Gaps in Epidemiological Data Remain.”

“Hi, here is the cable from US Embassy Beijing reporting on the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, China. It has ruled out SARS, MERS, and flu. [Redacted] confirmed it is viral infection,” an email from Dr. Ping Chen, who had been NIAID’s top official in China, to colleagues said.

Embassy officials in the email said they are concerned that a “lack of epidemiological data” hinders better risk assessment and response by public health officials.

The officials noted that due to “gaps in details information” provided by the Chinese regime, and “lack of a final confirmed pathogen” the risk to the United States and global health is “difficult to assess at this time.”

“The flow of official PRC information on this outbreak is limited to that coming from the Wuhan Health Commission and National Health Commission,” the email said. “China CDC is referring queries to the three official notices issued to-date by the Wuhan Health Commission.”

The first known cases of Covid were reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

“As of January 7, the Wuhan Health Commission has reported 59 local cases of pneumonia with unknown cause,” the embassy email said.

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, also show that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) sent “experts” from the NIH-supported P4 lab at the University of Texas Medical Branch to train technicians at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in “lab management and maintenance” — nearly two years before the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Lab technicians from the Wuhan lab were directly trained by NIH-supported experts in April 2018.

“In addition to French assistance, experts from the NIH-supported P4 lab at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston have trained Wuhan lab technicians in lab management and maintenance…” an email date April 19, 2018 said.

“The Wuhan institute plans to invite scientists from the Galveston lab to do research in Wuhan’s lab. One Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher trained for two years at the Galveston lab, and the institute also sent one scientist to U.S. CDC headquarters in Atlanta for six months’ work on influenza.”

Another email between the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and NIH headquarters on Feb. 23, 2018, showed that NIH officials were flagging “China Health News from Chinese Media.”

Among these media reports is an article from state-run outlet Xinhua titled “Chinese scientists find how bats carry viruses without getting sick.”

Chinese scientists have identified “bats that harbor highly pathogenic viruses like Ebola, Marburg and SARS coronavirus but do not show clinical signs of disease.”

“According to researchers, in humans and other mammals, an immune-based over-response to one of these and other pathogenic viruses can trigger severe illness,” the report said.

