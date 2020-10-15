Fauci to Americans: ‘Bite the bullet’ and cancel Thanksgiving

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2020

Thousands of scientists and the World Health Organization itself have said that coronavirus lockdowns have not worked and should be halted.

Health professionals have documented the devastating impact that stay-at-home orders pushed by so-called “experts” have had on physical and mental health.

So what is Dr. Anthony Fauci suggesting that Americans do now?

Cancel Thanksgiving.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News on Wednesday.

Fauci, who cited an uptick in reported covid cases in 37 states, said family members traveling for Thanksgiving is “a risk.”

“That is unfortunately a risk, when you have people coming from out of town, gathering together in an indoor setting,” he said. “It is unfortunate, because that’s such a sacred part of American tradition — the family gathering around Thanksgiving. But that is a risk.”

He continued: “Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what’s going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition.”

So, will you be canceling Thanksgiving?

According to a new Gallup poll, that may depend on your political affiliation. Republicans, the poll found, are far less terrified of the virus than Democrats.

Seventy percent of Democrat men, and 80 percent of Democrat women were “worried about getting the coronavirus” while only 20 percent of Republican men and 29 percent of Republican women reported the same.

Those concerns, the data show, translated into impacting Americans’ behavior. Seventy percent of Democrat men and 73 percent of Democrat women reported avoiding public places over fear of the virus, and only 31 percent of Republican men and 38 percent of Republican women avoided public places.

On returning to normal activities, only 5 percent of Democrat men and 3 percent of Democrat women reported being ready. Sixty-four percent of Republican men and 54 percent of Republican women said they felt ready for the country to move on.

