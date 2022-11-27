Fauci ‘retires’: Scott Atlas sums up ‘very frightening’ legacy

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2022

Having caused “massive harm” to society, Dr. Anthony Fauci has finally retired, a former advisor to the Trump administration’s Covid task force said.

Fauci, the most highly-compensated U.S. federal employee who was constantly wrong on Covid with dire results, retired on Tuesday, leaving a “very frightening” legacy that “destroyed trust in public health,” Dr. Scott Atlas said on Fox News’s “Ingraham Angle.”

Atlas told host Laura Ingraham that Fauci’s policies “were implemented and those policies shifted the burden of this illness from the affluent to the poor, and incurred massive harm on our children, psychological damage, long-lasting damage, an obesity crisis, and we really haven’t seen the tip of the iceberg on that damage to children, and again, worse on low income and poor kids.”

“And perhaps most importantly,” Atlas continued, “Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, his underling, and many other people at the CDC and talking heads on TV have destroyed trust in public health.”

Atlas urged that “we have a huge challenge as a country to fix what happened in [Fauci’s] wake.”

My final message: arrest Fauci and put him on a Nuremberg-like trial. https://t.co/KvQMWsXHPL — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 22, 2022

