Fauci, Psaki and other Biden officials ordered to give deposition in Big Tech censorship case

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Team Biden officials have been ordered to site for depositions in a lawsuit which alleges the government colluded with Big Tech to censor viewpoints which ran counter to the government’s narrative.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry are leading the lawsuit which accuses Team Biden of actively working with social media companies and encouraging them to censor “disfavored” viewpoints and speakers. The lawsuit says Team Biden violated the First Amendment rights of those individuals.

In his decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty asserted that Fauci’s prior public comments in relation to national pandemic policy made him a relevant figure in the case and ordered his deposition.

“Plaintiffs argue that Dr. Fauci’s credibility has been in question on matters related to supposed Covid-19 ‘misinformation’ since 2020. Specifically, Plaintiffs state that Dr. Fauci has made public statements on the efficacy of masks, the percentage of the population needed for herd immunity, NIAID’s funding of ‘gain-of-function’ virus research in Wuhan, the lab-leak theory, and more,” the judge wrote.

“Plaintiffs urge that his comments on these important issues are relevant to the matter at hand and are further reasons why Dr. Fauci should be deposed. Plaintiffs assert that they should not be required to simply accept Dr. Fauci’s ‘self-serving blanket denials’ that were issued from someone other than himself at face value. The Court agrees,” Judge Doughty continued.

Also ordered to sit for depositions in the case are former White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty or former White House Senior COVID-19 Advisory Andrew Slavitt; FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan; CISA Director Jen Easterly or CISA official Lauren Protentis; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; CDC Chief of the Digital Media Branch Carol Crawford; and acting Coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center Daniel Kimmage.

Jenin Younes, litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which represents several of the plaintiffs in the case, said after the ruling: “For the first time, Dr. Fauci and seven other federal officials responsible for running an unlawful censorship enterprise will have to answer questions under oath about the nature and extent of their communications with tech companies. We look forward to learning more about just how far these government actors went in ensuring that Americans heard only one perspective about Covid-19: the government’s.”

