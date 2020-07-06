Farrakhan: Fauci and Gates plotting to ‘depopulate the Earth’ with COVID-19 vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2020

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is warning his followers not to accept a coronavirus vaccine, saying it is a plot by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates to “depopulate the Earth.”

Speaking at Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago on Saturday, Farrakhan said:

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication,” Farrakhan said.

“Do not take their medication.”

Farrakhan continued: “They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination.

Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda — you want to depopulate the Earth. What the hell gave you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billions to talk about who can live, and who should die?”

“That’s why your world is coming to an end quickly, because you have sentenced billions to death, but God is now sentencing you to the death that you are sentencing to others.”

Fauci testified to Congress on June 23 that he is hopeful that a vaccine will be developed by the end of the year.

Media focuses on new coronavirus cases, ignores good news on fewer deaths

The major media, largely regarded as Democratic Party mouthpieces, continue to spread coronavirus fear as it focuses solely on the record number of positive tests coming back.

But the same media, not surprisingly, mostly ignored the good news — that the number of coronavirus related deaths in the U.S. on July 4 reached the lowest numbers since the beginning of the China coronavirus pandemic in March.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus deaths recorded dropped to 254. March 23 was the last time time the number of deaths for both actual and presumed cases of the virus were as low as 254, when the total number of deaths reached 181 nationwide.

The number of deaths reported on July 5 was 251.

“The media won’t report this because it goes against their desire to keep the economy in check and push for a Joe Biden win in November,” The Gateway Pundit founder Joe Hoft noted. “But in two weeks, when deaths are even lower the MSM will have to come up with something else.

“The China coronavirus was real but the reporting and media bias is as corrupt as it gets. If we all knew the truth, America would be back to work now.”

