Farage launches Brexit Party to ‘change politics in Britain’ for good

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2019

Nigel Farage said he launched the Brexit Party to “finish the job” on Great Britain leaving the European Union, which, he said, is being held up by the “arrogant elite” in parliament.

In an April 14 op-ed for the Express, Farage noted that “the overwhelming majority of MPs agreed to enact Brexit.” Both the Tories and Labour had committed to Brexit in their 2017 election platforms, Farage pointed out.

But, some “75 percent of the House of Commons” is made up of people who voted against leaving the European Union and “as time has gone on, this arrogant elite has stuck two fingers up at their own manifestos, lied to the electorate, and done everything possible to thwart the result,” Farage wrote.

“I know that many reading this will be skeptical, thinking their vote won’t make a difference. But without the decent people of our nation doing their democratic duty three years ago, we would not have won the EU referendum… Please do not behave as though we have been defeated,” Farage implored.

“Instead, remember that the 2016 result was just the first triumph. We must now finish the job and change politics in Britain for good.”

During an April 13 rally in Birmingham’s, the first for the new Brexit Party, Farage said: “I find myself standing here today in my sixth European election campaign. I shouldn’t be here, you shouldn’t be here, this shouldn’t be happening, we should have left the European Union.

“But I’m damned if after 25 years I’m going to roll over and let these politicians do this to us!”

The party announced a slate of candidates who will run in the upcoming EU elections, due on May 23. The candidates list included, among others, businessman and Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice, who will serve as party chairman, and Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The new Brexit Party aims to secure the result of the 2016 referendum in which 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union and also seeks to take on what it called the “career political class” and the “vested interests.”

The Brexit Party will work to bring “fundamental change” to politics in Great Britain, Farage said.

