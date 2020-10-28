Farage: Biden would ‘take our democracy back,’ and then sell it to China

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2020

Joe Biden boasted on Twitter on Monday: “In 8 days we’re going to take our democracy back.”

Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, fired back: “And then sell it to China.”

President Donald Trump told Fox News earlier this month: “If Biden wins, China will own the United States. You know that, I turned that all around.”

Trump said that 10 years ago, “everybody projected by 2019 the economy of China was going to be bigger than the U.S.”

He continued, “Except that didn’t happen because I got elected. It turned out the opposite way.”

In 2018, Trump enacted 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent tariffs on imported aluminum. He also imposed a number of “anti-dumping” duties. Dumping occurs when manufacturers sell a product to another country at unusually low prices.

Trump also said that his administration would make China fund a U.S. covid stimulus bill.

“We’re going to take it from China, I’ll tell you right now it’s coming out of China,” Trump said. “They’re the ones that caused this problem.”

Asked how he proposed to do so, Trump said: “There are a lot of ways okay, there’s a lot of ways and I’ll figure every one of them out. I already have them figured out. You know we’ve taken billions and billions of dollars for China over the last couple years.”

In an op-ed earlier this month, Farage noted: “Whether you like Trump’s style or not, one thing is for certain; that this is the most Pro-British President for many years. By contrast, Joe Biden was Obama’s deputy when he said Britain would be back of the queue if we dared to vote for Brexit.”

Biden “is keener on the relationship with Ireland than he is with us, sees Brexit as a mistake and I do not see any prospect of a free trade deal with the USA under President Joe Biden,” Farage wrote. “The special relationship is vital for post-Brexit Britain and will only be safe in Trump’s hands.”

Farage added: “Back in 2016, I stuck my neck out and not only backed the Trump campaign but also predicted he would win. This was treated by much hilarity at the time from the great and the good. I think that those same people are all in for another shock on November 3.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media