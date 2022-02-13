‘Fake’: Trump slams NY Times’ Haberman after she alleges he flushed documents in White House toilets

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2022

New York Times “reporter” Maggie Haberman alleges in a new book that President Donald Trump clogged White House toilets by flushing documents.

Trump called into Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning and co-host Will Cain asked about Haberman’s claim.

“The big takeaway is that you have ripped up papers and flushed them down the toilet. What is your reaction on what you’re hearing on other mainstream media channels in this book by Maggie Haberman?” Cain asked.

Trump responded: “Yeah, it’s fake news and she’s a fake writer.

“It’s a totally false story. She made it up. I don’t believe they have sources. Who is going to be a source for that anyway? Who would know that? There is no source. They make it up. You know, they oftentimes, these fake writers like her, they act like they know me like she knows me. I haven’t spoken to her in a very, very long time. She knows me no better than any other writer. They write books like they know and then they make things like that up. There would be no way of her knowing if it were fact. There would be no way of her understanding that or knowing it. But it’s a totally fake story made up by her, as much of the news is.”

In another statement on Feb. 12, Trump addressed another allegation Haberman made about his conduct of international relations:

Yet another fake book, by a reporter who knows nothing about me, Maggot Haberman of the New York Times, is making up stories about my relationship with foreign leaders. She claims I speak with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, but not other world leaders. Wrong!

Meanwhile, The New York Times has yet to return the Pulitzer Prize it won for reporting as fact the fake Trump-Russia collusion story.

