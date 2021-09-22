Facing national outrage, Democrats ‘whip’ themselves into a frenzy over border agents on horseback

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2021

When the going gets tough, the not-so-tough D.C. elites rewrite the script, truth be damned.

Amid the ongoing humanitarian disaster at the U.S. southern border that they are largely responsible for, Democrats savagely attacked Border Patrol agents who were filmed on horseback trying to stop illegals from illegally entering the country, i.e. doing their job.

The Democrats falsely claimed that the agents were using whips to beat the migrants, most of them from Haiti who were on their way to join what is becoming known as Little Port Au Prince in Del Rio, Texas.

The earlier images of thousands of migrants in Del Rio have shocked the nation. Washington reporter Rowan Scarborough posted:

Biden throwing open the border is all about injecting millions of new Dem voters into the country. If that means Biden further empowers murderous Mexican Cartels and their child sex trafficking, slave trafficking, drug trafficking; the Chinese and their mass fentanyl; MS13 and other criminals; COVID-infected to spread the latest variant, well, Biden does not seem to care. What’s important is the party. It comes first.

But back to the reality swap. Trotting out the new script and new images, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer decried “images of inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol — including the use of whips.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned what she described as “the inappropriate use of what appear to be whips by Border Patrol officers on horseback to intimidate migrants.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said: “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who initially supported the agents but suddenly changed his stance amid outrage from the leftist Democrats and the White House, told a House committee that the agents had been taken off the frontlines and placed on desk duty.

The Democrats’ Big Media propaganda outlets parroted the false narrative that the agents were using whips to beat the migrants.

What was seen in the videos and photos were actually the reins on the horses.

Per Wikipedia: “Reins are items of horse tack, used to direct a horse or other animal used for riding. They are long straps that can be made of leather, nylon, metal, or other materials, and attach to a bridle via either its bit or its noseband.”

One of the few Democrats who possesses any semblance of a backbone in the year 2021, Henry Cuellar of Texas, made it clear in a CNN interview that Border Patrol agents do not carry whips or lassos and were not whipping the migrants.

A CNN “reporter” asked Cuellar: “Let me ask you about some of the images we’re seeing of border guards on horseback chasing or charging migrants on these horses. At least one appears to use what looks like a rope or a lasso.”

Cuellar responded: “That incident will be looked at, but again, that’s not a whip. That is not a lasso. They do not carry that. That seems to be the reins from the horse itself.”

Cuellar added: “We cannot paint the Border Patrol with the same type of paintbrush. What are they supposed to do, just stand there and let everybody come in? They’re supposed to be enforcing the law.”

Some outlets later qualified their description as “whip-like cords,” but Democrats forged ahead with the false claim even after being called out on it.

Kamala Harris said she supported an investigation and was “deeply troubled” by it. “What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible,” Harris told reporters.

Mayorkas had briefly seemed to grow a spine when he and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday both said they did not see anything wrong with the images of the agents on horseback. Mayorkas pointed out agents use long reins to control their horses, not whips, in difficult terrain.

Ortiz also noted that agents don’t know who are smugglers and who are migrants. Ortiz said it is important that agents need to maintain control of the horse to avoid injuries to both agents and migrants, and said working a horse in a riverine is a very difficult task.

After the White House decried the images on Tuesday, however, Mayorkas’s spine instantly turned to jelly. He told CNN: “I was horrified by what I saw. I’m going to let the investigation run its course. But the pictures that I observed troubled me profoundly. That defies all of the values that we seek to instill in our people.”

Not one to let the Left change the subject from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Del Rio and elsewhere on the border, former President Donald Trump issued a statement:

The United States will soon be considered a Third World Nation. There has never been anything like what is happening at our Border. Millions of people have already poured in, but many more than that are coming!

