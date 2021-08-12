Facebook, in first, issues apology to WorldTribune; Restores ivermectin article

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2021

Facebook has restored a WorldTribune.com article citing frontline doctors who said they had great success in using ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19.

In a first, Facebook also apologized to WorldTribune.com for suppressing the March 25 article titled “Frontline doctors prescribe ivermectin to treat Covid-19“.

“The bottom line is that ivermectin works. I’ve seen that in my patients as well as treating my own family in Italy,” Yale School of Medicine Professor and renowned cancer researcher Dr. Alessandro Santin is quoted in the article as saying. “We must find a way to administer it on a large scale to a lot of people.”

Facebook had not notified WorldTribune.com that the post was pulled down and Facebook did not say why the post was removed. No explanation as to who or what was provided in reference to the cryptic notification “… we got it wrong.”

