Facebook blacklists candidate who told Antifa to ‘stay the hell out of NW Georgia’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2020

A Republican congressional candidate’s video warning Antifa to steer clear of northwest Georgia was removed from Facebook for allegedly “incitement” to violence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s warning received more than two million views before being blacklisted by Facebook, Breitbart News Second Amendment reporter AWR Hawkins noted on June 4.

Greene is running in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. The GOP primary will be held on June 9.

On June 2, Breitbart News reported on Greene’s video in which she held an AR-15 as she spoke.

In the text accompanying the video, Greene wrote: “Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists: Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes.”

In an email dated June 4, and obtained by Breitbart News, Facebook informed Greene that the content violated the company’s “incitement policy.”

The social media company also noted that the video violated its “advertising policies on Weapons, Ammunition, & Explosives.”

Facebook’s policy states: “Ads must not promote the sale or use of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. This includes ads for weapon modification accessories.”

After Facebook blacklisted her video, Greene told Breitbart News:

“My video where I am holding a gun I legally own telling ANTIFA to stay the HELL out of Northwest Georgia is NOT a violation. It is me defending my family, our community, our businesses, churches, and our homes from a funded, radical terrorist organization that has waged war on everyday Americans for over a week! Facebook censored my freedom of speech and my second amendment rights by removing my video, and my ability to defend myself because they are part of the radical left which wants to control America.”

ANTIFA has declared war on our country.@realDonaldTrump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Here’s my message to ANTIFA terrorists: Stay the HELL out of NW Georgia. You won’t burn our churches, loot our businesses, or destroy our homes. pic.twitter.com/kBMh87G1ap — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 2, 2020

